Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) fell 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $13.20. 2,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 20,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fuji Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

