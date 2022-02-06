Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 96,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $454,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Jr. Beard acquired 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDP opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $36.57.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

