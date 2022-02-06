freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) PT Raised to €23.00

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($24.72) to €23.00 ($25.84) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRTAF. Zacks Investment Research raised freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. freenet has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.43.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

