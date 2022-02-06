freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €23.00 ($25.84) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($23.37) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($28.65) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.13 ($27.11).

Shares of freenet stock opened at €24.81 ($27.88) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.24. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.62) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($36.99).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

