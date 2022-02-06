Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 132,473 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,021,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,473 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $322,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,334,000 after acquiring an additional 325,788 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,107,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 73,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAM stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

