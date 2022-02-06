Franklin Resources Inc. Has $285.44 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of PPL worth $285,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in PPL by 56.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $29.41 on Friday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.