Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251,427 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 4.17% of CyberArk Software worth $257,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. TFC Financial Management raised its position in CyberArk Software by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR opened at $135.68 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.03.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

