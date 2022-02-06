FourThought Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

