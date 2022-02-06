FourThought Financial LLC Sells 488 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1,243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.32.

FTNT opened at $314.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.00 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

