FourThought Financial LLC Sells 1,569 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total transaction of $141,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,614 shares of company stock worth $4,697,264. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $137.71 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $148.98. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.87 and a 200 day moving average of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.