FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 96.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.22. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.