FourThought Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Amundi purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $45,181,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $37,246,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after buying an additional 270,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,257,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,331,000 after buying an additional 146,762 shares during the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $99.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.53. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

