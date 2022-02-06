FourThought Financial LLC Has $313,000 Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBY opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $92.93 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.90.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

