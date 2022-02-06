FourThought Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after acquiring an additional 89,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR opened at $149.88 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

