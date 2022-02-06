Founders Financial Alliance LLC Raises Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $937,781,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $163.01 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $2,111,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $341,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,248,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.