Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys 2,308 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $75.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $83.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

