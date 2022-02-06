Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
FWRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.57.
FWRD opened at $105.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day moving average of $98.49. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $75.21 and a 52-week high of $125.71.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
