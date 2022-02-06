Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fortive updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-0.69 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.00-3.13 EPS.

NYSE:FTV opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a one year low of $63.04 and a one year high of $79.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Mizuho started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.93.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

