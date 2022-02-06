Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $88.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fortive traded as low as $64.90 and last traded at $65.05, with a volume of 5146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.05.

FTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.93.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 28,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after acquiring an additional 57,197 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,891 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

About Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

