Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $88.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fortive traded as low as $64.90 and last traded at $65.05, with a volume of 5146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.05.
FTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.93.
In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.
About Fortive (NYSE:FTV)
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
