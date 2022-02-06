Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Lowered to $91.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.33% from the stock’s current price.

FTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.93.

NYSE FTV opened at $64.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. Fortive has a 52 week low of $63.04 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,549,000 after buying an additional 455,917 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Fortive by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,957,000 after purchasing an additional 757,298 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Fortive by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,891 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,742,000 after purchasing an additional 714,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortive by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,365,000 after purchasing an additional 290,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

