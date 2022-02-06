Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-0.69 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.00-3.13 EPS.
NYSE:FTV opened at $64.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.
In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortive (FTV)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.