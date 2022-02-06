Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-0.69 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.00-3.13 EPS.

NYSE:FTV opened at $64.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.93.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

