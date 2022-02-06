Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Fortinet updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.85-5.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $17.33 on Friday, hitting $314.33. 2,543,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.89. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $152.00 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.91.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

