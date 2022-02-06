Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Fortinet updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.85-5.00 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $17.33 on Friday, hitting $314.33. 2,543,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.89. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $152.00 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24.
In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
