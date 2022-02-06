Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $364.00 at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FTNT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.32.

FTNT opened at $314.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.68, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $152.00 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

