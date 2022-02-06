Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

Ford Motor stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

