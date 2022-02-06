Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives $45.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Flywire alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $347,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $142,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,160 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,630 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth $13,638,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth $394,163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 19.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68,313 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.42. 2,804,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.98.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.