Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) will announce $7.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. Flux Power posted sales of $6.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full-year sales of $34.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.80 million to $38.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $50.31 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

FLUX stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.95. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

