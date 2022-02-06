Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

FFIC stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $726.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flushing Financial (FFIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.