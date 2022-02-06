Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.50

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.50 and traded as low as $22.53. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 25,891 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $141.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 2,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $50,978.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,173 shares of company stock valued at $109,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 715.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 213.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 65,600.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

