Fiske (LON:FKE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.78

Fiske plc (LON:FKE) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.78 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.94). Fiske shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.94), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.28 million and a P/E ratio of 14.58.

In other news, insider Alexander Harrison bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £10,150 ($13,646.14).

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary portfolio management, investment advisory, execution, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

