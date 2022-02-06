First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Gap Down to $15.20

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.20, but opened at $14.75. First Watch Restaurant Group shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 100 shares.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.27 million. Analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,732,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,531,000.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

