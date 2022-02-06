First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR) rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.58 and last traded at $43.40. Approximately 20,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 28,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33.
