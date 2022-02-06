First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,462 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 68,075 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 29,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 557,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PIO opened at $37.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco Global Water ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

