First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 576 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

HRL opened at $46.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.