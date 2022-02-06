First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,931 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 237.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 307.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,986 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,315 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

BHLB stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.