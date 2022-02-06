First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,948 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTA opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

