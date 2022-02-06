First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 215 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Toro by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Toro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Toro by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC opened at $96.06 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.54.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

