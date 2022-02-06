First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. 3,249,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,287. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

