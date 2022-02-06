First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. First Interstate BancSystem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,880 shares of company stock worth $192,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth about $46,266,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.