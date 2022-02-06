First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

BUSE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of BUSE opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. First Busey has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 248.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 5.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

