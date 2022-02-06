Financial Contrast: People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) vs. First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares People’s United Financial and First Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial $1.99 billion 4.42 $604.90 million $1.38 14.92 First Capital $39.01 million 3.57 $11.42 million $3.42 12.05

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital. First Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than People’s United Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of People’s United Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of People’s United Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of First Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares People’s United Financial and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial 30.32% 8.51% 1.00% First Capital 29.28% 10.17% 1.05%

Dividends

People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. People’s United Financial pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. People’s United Financial has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years and First Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for People’s United Financial and First Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s United Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00 First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

People’s United Financial currently has a consensus price target of $19.31, suggesting a potential downside of 6.20%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than First Capital.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats First Capital on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations. The Retail Banking segment comprises consumer lending and non-institutional trust services. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, CT.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.