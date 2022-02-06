Financial Analysis: Silver Bull Resources (SVBL) versus The Competition

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS: SVBL) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Silver Bull Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Silver Bull Resources and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Silver Bull Resources
|N/A
|-$2.25 million
|-4.12
|Silver Bull Resources Competitors
|$6.90 billion
|$1.15 billion
|-7.97
Profitability
This table compares Silver Bull Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Silver Bull Resources
|N/A
|-37.51%
|-33.70%
|Silver Bull Resources Competitors
|-1,176.89%
|4.03%
|-1.62%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Silver Bull Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Silver Bull Resources
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Silver Bull Resources Competitors
|705
|2407
|2776
|113
|2.38
As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 21.80%. Given Silver Bull Resources’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silver Bull Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Volatility & Risk
Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources’ peers have a beta of 0.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
22.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Silver Bull Resources peers beat Silver Bull Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Silver Bull Resources
Silver Bull Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
