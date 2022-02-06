Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an equal wight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.63.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$9.71 and a 52-week high of C$11.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$823.25 million and a P/E ratio of 29.62.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$171.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.4500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is presently 250.73%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.