Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives £129.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £129.65 ($174.31).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FERG. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Ferguson from £128 ($172.09) to £125 ($168.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a £147 ($197.63) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ferguson from £126.40 ($169.94) to £132.60 ($178.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Ferguson from £145 ($194.94) to £190 ($255.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from £112 ($150.58) to £150 ($201.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Ferguson stock traded down GBX 185 ($2.49) on Friday, hitting £112.60 ($151.38). 372,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,039. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 8,344 ($112.18) and a one year high of £136.40 ($183.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of £123.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of £112.26. The company has a market capitalization of £24.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

