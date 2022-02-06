F3Logic LLC Buys New Holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 101,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $257,347.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMSC opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.