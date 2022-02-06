EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of EZCORP worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in EZCORP by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in EZCORP by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $364.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. EZCORP had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.