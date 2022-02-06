Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives $116.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

EXPD stock opened at $109.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $91.10 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.07.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,997,000 after purchasing an additional 190,399 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after acquiring an additional 818,513 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,724,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth $175,245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,316,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

