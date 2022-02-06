Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,674 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.52 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

