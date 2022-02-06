Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $1,074,600.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EXEL stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,428 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 282,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 142,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 107,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,006,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after acquiring an additional 96,872 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.