Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €33.32 ($37.44).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of EVK traded down €0.19 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €28.96 ($32.54). 887,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.29. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($37.04).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

