Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 53 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $513.54 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $564.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $610.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $242.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

